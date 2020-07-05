The Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board marked its first meeting by rejecting its own bylaws as well as the ordinance that brought the board into existence.
Now, that’s an interesting way to launch its mission.
In fact, the structure and purpose of the board have been in contention since its initial concept.
Although the idea of a police review board wasn’t entirely new to Charlottesville, it gained added traction after the violent, tragic Unite the Right rallies of 2017. A board was appointed to craft the bylaws under which the organization would operate; that board then gave way to a newer version that was intended to implement the work of review.
The purpose of the board is intended to be that of improving policing and police-community relations. Some critics say that such a board will worsen police-community relations instead, claiming that it will not act in a fair and impartial manner.
During the organizing phase, many supporters of the board wanted a beefier organization, one with both an executive director and an analyst who would review police department trends and data. The analyst position was not approved by City Council, but the council left open the possibility of such a hire if the director recommended it.
The enabling ordinance as passed by the council last November also shifts more authority to the director and to the council itself, compared to the original proposal.
Critics complained at the time that the initial board had spent months trying to create the best bylaws and ordinance possible, while the council made its changes in a matter of only weeks.
After City Council made its decision, then the process of appointing new members began. That process itself took months. In December 2019, the council had to extend the application period for potential members to express their interest; the final member was not appointed until early June.
In the meantime, the CRB had been scheduled to meet in March. Then the coronavirus hit, canceling or delaying numerous city meetings — including the review board’s.
As a result, the board held its first meeting last week, amid local and national protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, as well as other killings of African Americans by police. Many on the board say these examples show exactly why the CRB should be stronger, and this is exactly the time to make that point.
They therefore signaled their rejection of both the bylaws and the City Council’s enabling ordinance.
It’s clear that very strong sentiment exists for expanding the board’s scope. But whether that push will succeed — or even if it should — is far less clear.
The board has the authority to revise its bylaws, but — as the city attorney warned — it cannot do so in a rush. The bylaws now require that changes be introduced at one meeting and voted on at a separate meeting; should the board have approved changes at its very first meeting, the legality of that decision could have been questioned.
Changes to the ordinance outlining the CRB’s powers, however, might face a tougher path. The council features two members who voted for the ordinance last November. Three new members have been elected since then; two once had indicated support of the original proposal rather than the council’s adopted version, but a third has said he’s not eager to revisit previous decisions.
To reiterate: The CRB and its adherents certainly have demonstrated the strength of their convictions: They’ve been advocating for more power since the beginning.
But as former Councilor Wes Bellamy said at one point last year, it’s important not to let the perfect become the enemy of the good. Supporters have won a major victory just in the establishment of a review board. It might be wise to see how well the board works under the current structure rather than challenging that structure before the board has even begun its work.
