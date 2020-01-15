As things go, perhaps the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s latest lapses aren’t all that bad.
At least the current problems do not seem to approach those of 2013, when federal authorities cited the authority for nine “serious” violations of statute, regulations or practice. The Housing and Urban Development Department also warned then that although the authority was basically in sound shape, it had ended 2012 in the red — which rang an alarm bell at a time when the federal government was cutting housing funds to localities.
This time around, a HUD audit alleges a number of regulatory violations. And although the HUD did not find any evidence of fraud or misuse of public money, it did say that the CRHA didn’t properly document its spending of at least $728,516 for products and services.
The audit was for the fiscal year ending in June 2019.
HUD said that its audit found little proof that the CRHA conducted cost analyses, evaluated proposals or obtained price quotes, among other problems.
Again, the allegations are not that the authority misused the money, but rather that it couldn’t prove that it used the money properly. The CRHA says it has worked since then to provide the missing documentation.
It’s important that the authority be able to document that it’s carefully evaluating spending proposals and making sure it gets the best value for its money — especially since funds for housing are increasingly more difficult to obtain.
