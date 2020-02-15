Keeping children safe is Job No. 1 for crossing guards.
Making children welcome is on a whole ’nother level.
Ursula Coleman does both.
As a crossing guard for Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, Ms. Coleman is responsible for seeing that both students and motorists pass safely through the Gordon Avenue-14th Street Northwest intersection. She does that with efficiency and verve.
And for her efforts, she was one of six winners of the state’s Most Outstanding Crossing Guard Award for 2019.
In making the award, its sponsor, the Virginia Department of Transportation, said this: “She greets everyone cheerfully while never wavering a moment from ensuring safety for all. She knows the children, which makes them feel welcomed and valued before they even set foot in the school. [And] she is patient, gracious, and excels at keeping our children safe and moving traffic efficiently.”
Ms. Coleman told The Daily Progress that she prefers the busier morning shift because it reminds her of serving as an Army air traffic controller.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a big puzzle.”
She makes things fun for the children, too, by adding some special sartorial touches on holidays. For Valentine’s Day, she wore heart-shaped sunglasses.
But the children give back to her as well, she said. “They’re so nice and cheerful.”
Congratulations to Ms. Coleman on her well-deserved recognition.
