With the coronavirus upending life as we know it, most of us have enough to worry about just taking care of ourselves and our families.
But for a hidden population of Virginians, “care” has been handed over to others, while living conditions are potentially intensifying the threat of contagion.
Inmates at state prisons and regional jails live in often overcrowded conditions. Overcrowding at some facilities is a long-standing issue of concern even apart from the implications of COVID-19. But with the virus, it takes on more urgent implications.
This intersects with another pre-existing issue of concern: the jailing of people who probably should be released without bail. Bail should be imposed only for people who are a flight risk or who are considered likely to commit crimes while out of jail.
“We too often forget that people held before trial are presumed innocent and should be treated as such,” Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, said recently.
Critics contend that the presumption of innocence is too often ignored and that people are jailed who should go free until trial determines whether the charges against them can be proved.
Just as overcrowding should be addressed as a problem in its own right, so should the issue of requiring bail — which poor defendants can’t afford — when it might not be necessary.
But the current pandemic calls added attention to these concerns, since reducing the number of people held in jail for lack of bail would reduce populations and thus allow more physical distancing to interrupt the spread of the virus.
Advocates similarly argue that inmates should be released from prisons to help permit better social distancing among those remaining. They claim that Virginia is housing nearly 2,600 inmates who are eligible for parole or eligible for geriatric release by the parole board.
As of earlier this week, the state reported, 19 inmates and nine staff had tested positive for COVID-19. State officials say that, with or without reductions of inmate populations, they are following all health instructions by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.
Whether it’s releasing more inmates from prison or keeping more people out of jail, clearly this is a tricky subject. There are excellent reasons to keep people behind bars who pose a threat to Virginians’ lives, health and property.
By no means should the state trade one safety threat for another — releasing inmates who might pose a crime risk to those on the outside in exchange for reducing populations so that the health threat can be better managed for those remaining on the inside.
That said, there are undoubtedly cases in which release would not pose a safety threat but, instead, would be the right thing to do in any event.
Identifying those cases is the critical issue. State corrections officials and the parole board, as well as judges and magistrates setting bail at the local level, should keep in mind the new reality imposed by the pandemic when making their decisions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.