State Sen. Creigh Deeds has been admirably and honorably serving the 25th District for nearly two decades. He deserves a return to that office.
Mr. Deeds chairs the state’s joint subcommittee on mental health; it’s “the most important thing I do,” he told The Daily Progress.
His work has helped correct longstanding deficiencies in Virginia’s public mental health system. But there is more to be done, and his expertise in the field and his passion for reform are still needed.
“The primary thing I want to put my energy in is budgetary,” he said.
The commonwealth has launched a new accountability program called STEP Virginia that specifies minimum services to be provided to mentally ill clients by regional Community Services Boards, sets up standards for measuring the delivery of those services, and improves oversight by the state in order to assure that those standards are being met. It’s being implemented over several years.
But funding for the program is not fully secure.
“It’s no good for us to put that long list in the Code of Virginia of services that are available for Virginians if you don’t pay for those services” to be provided, he said, referring to the funding powers of the General Assembly.
He also noted that Virginia has not yet solved the problem of lack of bed space for people who need emergency hospitalization.
Education is another area that needs more funding, he said. Virginia is ranked as the ninth-wealthiest state in the country, according to a poll last month, yet falls to a No. 34 ranking for teacher pay, another poll says.
“We run a risk of losing talent and people if we don’t find a way to correct this,” Mr. Deeds said. “Historically, we haven’t valued teachers the way we should.”
Higher education funding also needs to be rebalanced. “In the past, when you needed to tighten your belt,” he said of the legislature, “it was easiest to cut education because you knew that [colleges and universities] had another source of revenue — tuition. But now we’ve priced people out of a four-year education.
“Higher education benefits all of us,” he added, “whether we go to college or not. At some point, we’re all going to need a doctor, we’re going to have to go to a dentist, we’re going to need an accountant… .”
Mr. Deeds also cites other programs that need increased state funding, including medical care and rural broadband.
Where will Virginia find the money to finance those programs?
Although Virginia has been rebounding from the 2008 recession, at the same time the state’s spending growth is exceeding its revenue growth, he noted. That’s not sustainable.
“We’re taking in plenty of money right now,” he said. “It’s just a matter of whether we’re spending it the right way.
“I would suggest that we’re giving away a lot of tax money in tax credits.”
A tax credit is an amount that qualifying taxpayers can subtract from the amount they owe government. Virginia offers a wide range of credits — from making donations to a Neighborhood Assistance Program, to moving cargo by barge or rail, to filming a movie, along with dozens more.
Virginia should revisit these tax breaks and eliminate those that no longer make sense when compared against other priorities, Mr. Deeds said.
This newspaper also applauds Mr. Deeds for his persistent efforts to curtail gerrymandering and move toward an independent redistricting commission instead.
For these and other accomplishments in public service, The Progress endorses Creigh Deeds for state Senate, 25th District.
