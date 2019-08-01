The impact of the defense industry on the local economy might not be obvious — but it’s substantial.
That’s why the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to hire a full-time coordinator for its defense company recruitment and retention effort — and why Albemarle County, for one, will contribute $100,000 over two years for a pilot program to help pay the coordinator’s salary.
The U.S. Department of Defense is the fifth-largest employer in Albemarle County, and the ninth-largest in the region: Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties and the city of Charlottesville.
Northern Albemarle hosts two major defense intelligence operations: the Army’s National Ground Intelligence Center and the Defense Intelligence Agency, a component of the Defense Department and the U.S. Intelligence Community.
The DIA brought an initial 800-some employees when it arrived here earlier in this decade; as of two years ago, some 2,500 military and civilian employees worked at NGIC employed, with a 10% expansion expected.
In addition, numerous civilian contracting companies work directly alongside the two agencies, including CACI, Batelle.
Still others, such as Northrop Grumman, work with other segments of the military.
And in addition to these obvious defense-related companies, the local industry supports a long list of ancillary services, ranging from hotels and restaurants, to software and accounting firms, all the way down to businesses that provide cleaning supplies or transportation services.
From 2000 through last year, defense contracts had poured nearly $1.3 billion into Albemarle’s economy, through a total of 4,344 separate contracts.
Charlottesville did even better, receiving more than $2.1 billion in awards through 6,667 contracts.
The impact of the defense industry here might be “hidden” because the top drivers are two intelligence agencies that naturally keep a low profile, and because the secondary and tertiary effects — contracts for janitorial services or hotel rooms — aren’t obvious to see.
But the statistics reveal a major impact on the economy.
That’s why the Chamber’s effort to hire a full-time coordinator to nurture this industry is not particularly surprising.
It’s also why Albemarle County voted to invest $100,000 — drawn from its Economic Development Investment Pool — in supporting that position.
The Chamber also will be looking for support funding from other organizations, said the chairwoman of its Defense Affairs Committee.
The proposed salary range is $85,000 to $100,000, and the position will be located at the University of Virginia Research Park. The park already hosts several defense contractors and is located near the Rivanna Station complex that houses NGIC and the DIA.
Unless taxpayers and Chamber members look below the surface to see the economic impact of the defense industry, it might appear at first glance that the new position is not justified.
Neither the county nor the Chamber should be tossing money around or spending unwisely, of course. Taxpayers will be due an accounting at the end of the pilot period to ensure that this money was indeed a sound investment, repaying more than its initial cost.
The value of the defense industry’s local economic impact, too often hidden from view, suggests that a coordinated effort to recruit new defense companies and retain old ones would be of benefit.
References:
Chamber to hire defense industry coordinator, Wrabel, July 21
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to hire a full-time program coordinator for its Defense Affairs Committee.
The committee was established in 2009 and has served as a group for networking and communication for regional veterans and the defense community with business and government entities in the region.
“The defense industry is an important sector of our economy for Albemarle County, for Greene County and for the city of Charlottesville,” said Elizabeth Cromwell, president of the chamber.
The U.S. Department of Defense is the fifth-largest employer in Albemarle County, according to quarterly census data of employment and wages from the Virginia Employment Commission, and the ninth-largest in the Charlottesville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the city and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson counties.
A strategic plan for the committee completed earlier this year states that the highest priority for the committee is a full-time professional staff member, as activities have become more involved than what can be supported by the group’s volunteer members.
Earlier this month, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted to contribute $100,000 over two years for the pilot of the position. The funding will come from the county’s Economic Development Investment Pool.
“We are reaching out to other organizations to also help fund this position,” Deborah van Eersel, chief administrative officer and director of marketing for the University of Virginia Foundation and chairwoman of the Defense Affairs Committee, said at the supervisors’ meeting.
The proposed salary range is $85,000 to $100,000, and the position will be located at the UVa Research Park.
Roger Johnson, the county’s economic development director, said that as his office worked on the economic development strategic plan, called Project Enable, they learned that the defense sector is important to the local economy.
“We also learned that the only concerted effort here locally was the Defense Affairs Committee to serve business retention and expansion of this support industry,” he said.
Project Enable includes a strategy to partner with the Defense Affairs Committee on the retention and expansion of the defense industry.
“It’s very important that we have a plan to both help these folks be successful here, retain them, as well as minimize any impacts or future issues,” he said.
The position will be hired as part of a two-year pilot, to see the performance of the position and whether the outcomes also meet up with strategic goals for the chamber, Cromwell said.
“If it turns out to be an effective partnership, I have every expectation that the partners who have come into it will want to come back into it again, but I think we’re going to have to see what the outcome in two years is,” she said. “That’s why we didn’t want to make it a one-year position because it’s going to be too soon to actually take a look at any results and see if they’re paying off for economic development purposes.”
County staff said they will provide the Board of Supervisors a report on the hiring and six-month updates on the position’s performance.
Catalyst Accelerator Program aims to boost local start-up businesses, staff, July 21
Local officials hope to bring area entrepreneurs up to speed with a new accelerator program designed to help emerging businesses become stronger quicker.
Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia have created the Catalyst Accelerator Program to provide staff, workspace, advisers, programming and $20,000 grants for startup businesses with a high potential of quick expansion.
Applications will be accepted from Aug. 1 to Aug. 23 for the first class, which will begin in the fall.
In the next two years, the program is expected to select and support 20 early-stage companies for the nine-month program.
Organizations collaborating with Catalyst include the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council, Community Investment Collaborative, Small Business Development Center, CvilleBioHub, UVa Licensing and Ventures Group and the Charlottesville Angel Network.
The program also will provide internship and project-based learning opportunities for students and connect businesses with students who are developing skills in data analytics, digital marketing, software development and design.
The Catalyst Accelerator Program was made possible by a two-year grant from the GO Virginia Region 9 Council.
More information, including the criteria for applying to the program, can be found at http://434.co.