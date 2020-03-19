Albemarle County made the right call in delaying budget action until May 14.
Charlottesville should consider something similar.
County Executive Jeff Richardson said the delay will give officials time to further evaluate any fiscal impacts from the current health emergency and to extend public comment opportunities.
The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the public’s ability to review, and comment on, budget plans for next year. Without adequate public involvement, the budget process would be undemocratic and the budget results subject to added suspicion and resentment.
Public input has been dislocated in two ways. First is the obvious issue of distraction and shift in priorities. When residents are worried about basics such as maintaining their health and having enough to eat in case of a quarantine, they don’t have time or energy to give to budget analysis.
Additionally, some opportunities for the public to learn about or comment on the budget have been cancelled or restricted. Ever-tightening rules about social distancing and the numbers of people allowed at gatherings have curtailed meetings in both Albemarle and Charlottesville.
For instance, Albemarle canceled a presentation to East Rivanna residents on the controversial fire and rescue staff reallocation plan; hopefully, it can be held at a later time. In Charlottesville, City Council this week held a public hearing on the budget that was a combination of online access and limited public admittance on site.
County staff are working on a similar option for Albemarle’s upcoming budget hearing on April 13, should severe restrictions on gatherings still be in effect. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to adopt a tax rate on April 15. But the county still could choose to hold additional public hearings or work sessions up until May 14, if the spending plan needed further adjustments.
Charlottesville is considering an extension as well, but as of this writing had not made a decision. Another public hearing is set for April 6, and final approval originally was anticipated for April 14. But Mayor Nikuyah Walker said the city might extend the budget process.
In some ways, the city’s budget has generated even more contentiousness than the county’s, with disagreements not only over funding for firefighters and police, but also regarding allocations for education and affordable housing. For those reasons, Charlottesville residents and leaders might need even more time than Albemarle to achieve a satisfactory budget.
Neither jurisdiction can extend the budget process indefinitely, of course. They must have spending plans in place when the new fiscal year rolls around on July 1.
But delaying action amid this evolving crisis is to hold options open as long as possible so decisions can be made with the most up-to-date information. It’s a wise thing to do.
Albemarle made the right call. Charlottesville should follow suit.
