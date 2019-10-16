andalism is wrong.

It’s wrong whether committed against private property or public property.

It’s illegal. It’s a violation of a civilized community’s commitment to law and order.

When used as an apparent political weapon, it can backfire. Committing acts of vandalism can pull righteous campaigns down off the high road and sully virtuous causes with the taint of violence and destruction.

That’s not the way to win support and sympathy from others on the road to a better future.

