andalism is wrong.
It’s wrong whether committed against private property or public property.
It’s illegal. It’s a violation of a civilized community’s commitment to law and order.
When used as an apparent political weapon, it can backfire. Committing acts of vandalism can pull righteous campaigns down off the high road and sully virtuous causes with the taint of violence and destruction.
That’s not the way to win support and sympathy from others on the road to a better future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.