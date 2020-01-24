It’s to Charlottesville’s advantage to see the Dewberry — or whatever its name happens to be at the moment — completed and operational.
But that hinges on timing and, more importantly, on safety.
The city has decided to hire a consultant to investigate the structural integrity of the unfinished building, a step that could precede efforts to declare it blighted and to remove it.
It’s time.
The Daily Progress editorially has supported completion of the proposed former hotel/now proposed residential building. It’s gone through a range of names: Landmark under its original owner, who went bankrupt; Dewberry, Larramore and now Dewberry Living under its current owner, developer John Dewberry.
Having the building finished and in use not only would eliminate the eyesore that now rises gloomily over the Downtown Mall; it also would add economic juice to the mall and increase tax revenues for the city’s coffers.
Various versions of City Council have stumbled over how to handle the eyesore, in one instance backing off from an incentive package that would have helped get Dewberry and company busy on their project. An opportunity was lost when the council renounced the incentive deal.
But that’s water under the bridge now — or through the superstructure, as the case might be.
The building’s steel skeleton has sat incomplete and open to the weather for more than a decade now. Officials are worried that the exposure might have damaged the structure and rendered it unsafe.
Four years ago, the city had to intervene when debris began blowing off the building, potentially endangering pedestrians and other properties.
There are further concerns about the abandoned site harboring rats, and worries that it’s not sufficiently secured from trespassers or vandals.
A city spokesman said the Dewberry organization was contacted about the problem last fall — and that no response was received. So in December, to make sure the communication got through, Charlottesville sent another letter by certified mail. Records show the letter was received — but again no response was sent to the city.
That’s when officials decided to pursue a building inspection.
Governments should be respectful of private property rights, which are fundamental to American freedoms established by our Founders — including wise men from right here in the greater Charlottesville area.
But time is running out.
Public patience with delays in completing the building already is depleted.
“It’s not often that I can say I speak for the community, but I think I speak for all that Dewberry’s steel skeleton is an eyesore we would like to see disappear as soon as possible,” said city spokesman Brian Wheeler.
The building’s eyesore status is a problem — but not the main problem. That issue is safety.
The longer the building sits unfinished, the less safe it becomes.
An inspection can determine whether it’s already too late. Has the structure lost integrity and now is beyond repair?
Enough is enough. Charlottesville is right to have the building inspected for safety. After that, we’ll see what additional steps, if any, are necessary.
