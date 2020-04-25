St. Anne’s-Belfield School is doing its part, too, in helping residents fight back against COVID-19.
The school has set up a donation location for personal protective gear, such as masks and gloves, and for cleaning supplies.
Donors can place the items in a bin to avoid person-to-person contact. The items will be cleaned and redistributed to recipients such as senior living facilities, first responders and day cares sites.
Donations are accepted from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday in front of STAB’s preschool.
The effort is in partnership with the Charlottesville-UVa-Albemarle Regional Emergency Operations Center, with assistance from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville.
The University of Virginia Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital also are conducting donation drives.
For information on these worthwhile programs, call (434) 297-8415.
