The post office has its dead letter office.
So, do undelivered Amazon packages end up in a graveyard?
They did in Burlington, Massachusetts.
There, a cemetery groundskeeper found a stash of Amazon packages in a trash receptacle. He alerted police.
Police will work the case backward to try to discover who stole or discarded the packages.
But they also worked it forward by stepping in as a delivery service.
That’s right, officers took the packages and carried them to each and every customer address. There were about 20 packages, based on a social media photo, reports The Associated Press.
Would it be fair to say, then, that police resurrected the packages from their graveyard coffin and gave them new life?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.