The post office has its dead letter office.

So, do undelivered Amazon packages end up in a graveyard?

They did in Burlington, Massachusetts.

There, a cemetery groundskeeper found a stash of Amazon packages in a trash receptacle. He alerted police.

Police will work the case backward to try to discover who stole or discarded the packages.

But they also worked it forward by stepping in as a delivery service.

That’s right, officers took the packages and carried them to each and every customer address. There were about 20 packages, based on a social media photo, reports The Associated Press.

Would it be fair to say, then, that police resurrected the packages from their graveyard coffin and gave them new life?

