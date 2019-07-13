If your idea of a good time is something a little more upscale, perhaps you’d like to follow the example of a “guest” at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire.
Clothed in a resplendent black fur coat, the “guest” had climbed the stairs to a balcony and was seen enjoying the sunrise before breakfast.
Actually, the “guest” — a black bear — was browsing for breakfast, hoping to break into a trash can. But first he was spotted lounging against the balcony railing just like any tourist.
An early morning employee looking to get a sunrise photograph snapped the bear instead.
Luckily, the bear didn’t snap him. It ran away when he clapped and stomped to frighten it.
New Hampshire has had some conflicts between bears and people who don’t properly store or dispose of food items. If you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors, don’t be one of those people: Find out how to protect your munchies from moochers — and at the same time protect wildlife and yourselves.