With one Federal Reserve official predicting a national unemployment rate of 30% in the near future, governments, businesses and ordinary people are going to be walking a tightrope, balancing physical and fiscal health.
This is unlike any other recession or depression the country has faced. This one is self-induced and necessary. Using the best science available, it has been decided that hundreds of thousands of lives, perhaps a million or more, can be saved by shutting down and thus starving COVID-19.
It seems to be working. The earliest places to be hard hit are seeing a plateau, with a reduction in the number of new cases showing up daily.
The economic cost, though, has been devastating. Hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments are closed. Nationally, some 6.6 million workers have been laid off. In Virginia, the 410,000 jobless claims over the past four weeks are more than in the last three recessions combined, according to the state.
The Fed official’s estimate would exceed even the 24.9% jobless figure from 1933, in the depths of the Great Depression. By the end of April, it is estimated that we will have 15% unemployed. States will be staggered by the loss of tax revenue and a mountain of unemployment benefits.
Amid that gloom, there is good news. The recovery promises to come a lot quicker than it did in the 1930s, when the unemployment rate was above 14% from 1931 to 1940. There’s nothing wrong with the economy; it just had to be turned off for a while.
However, the pandemic won’t leave as quickly as it came. A French epidemiologist probably had it right when he said his beleaguered country would not be going from black to white overnight, but rather from black to gray.
A cautious rollout of business as usual is essential. Not too fast, not too slow. A rush of people back into restaurants and other public venues followed by a second wave of the pandemic would deal a crippling blow to an already wounded economy.
The beast is still out there; we still have to proceed with caution until we have a vaccine or other preventive measures. There will be a constant tug of war between the medical community and commerce. The compromises that will have to be made to keep us solvent and plague-free won’t make either side completely happy, but they will save us.
Rehiring will move at a painfully slow pace for those waiting for their jobs to reappear. People stuck on the social islands in which we are now marooned will understandably be impatient to get back to something resembling normalcy.
Despite the pain, this balancing act is our only hope. Without it, we risk a return of COVID-19, which would answer the question, “How can things get any worse?”
Spoiler alert: They can.
