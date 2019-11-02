What are the odds that a would-be bank robber would attempt a heist right in front of an off-duty police officer?
Police say that’s what happened in Annapolis, Maryland, recently.
The suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money, and the teller complied. But as soon as the man left, she announced she’d been robbed, and the off-duty officer took off in pursuit of the robber.
The Baltimore County officer tackled the man and held him at gunpoint until backup arrived.
Turns out, the man was suspected in several other bank robberies.
And that’s not all. He’d just been released from prison the previous month, after serving time for … you guessed it … bank robbery.
