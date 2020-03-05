A couple of days after Valentine’s Day, Gov. Ralph Northam gave the General Assembly a belated present in the form of news about the state budget.
In a letter sent to the Senate Finance Committee and the House of Delegates Appropriations Committee — officially called the Mid-Session Revenue Review — Northam informed legislators there likely would be a surplus of $292.5 million … for the 2020 fiscal year that will end on June 30. He also said state revenues rose 8.7 percent from January 2019 through January 2020, with the trend continuing for much of calendar 2020, too. Much of the rise, state budget analysts contend, results from growth in the state’s GDP from a projected 1.9 percent growth rate to a rate of 2.1 percent.
So what to do with that extra $300 million weighing down the legislators’ pockets?
According to state law, $112.3 million of the surplus revenues is required to be placed in Virginia’s rainy-day fund.
Like all politicians when told there’s suddenly more money available to spend, Northam and the 140 members of the General Assembly all have ideas with what to do with the remaining $180 million or so.
Northam, for example, suggests legislators put more money toward his efforts to increase access to early childhood education, teacher pay raises and job-training programs for low-income community college students.
Writing to the members of the money committees, Northam says, “As you and your colleagues advance your budget deliberations, I urge you to focus on two key priorities: maintaining Virginia’s fiscal integrity and investing in our future. These are generational investments in areas that have long been neglected. Fully funding these programs will be critical to our long-term success.”
While we don’t disagree with Gov. Northam, we believe most, if not all, of the revenue windfall should be placed in the rainy-day fund, especially in these days of economic uncertainty.
“Economic uncertainty?” you may be wondering. Unemployment is at historic lows, there’s no inflation to speak of and job creation is proceeding apace.
Yes, but…
But federal budget deficits have been growing at a fast clip since 2017, with more than $3 trillion added to the federal debt, which now stands at more than $23.2 trillion. And though new job creation numbers remain healthy, Department of Labor statistics show the rate has been trending downward since 2017.
The biggest “but” is the age of the current period of economic growth. The Great Recession officially ended in June 2009, making the ongoing recovery the longest in U.S. economic history.
We know that somewhere out there is lurking a “black swan” event that could send the U.S. and global economies into recession. The spreading coronavirus threat could be such an event, as could the quickly rising farm bankruptcies in the Midwest or the $1.56 trillion owed in student debt.
As of August, Virginia’s rainy day fund totaled $1.6 billion. That sounds like a lot, but really isn’t when you realize the two-year budget the legislature is working on now clocks in at $135 billion.
Save it, ladies and gentlemen. Save it.
