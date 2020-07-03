Virginia’s Department of Education suffered a reprimand when a federal report criticized the way it oversees schools’ special education programs.
The state disagrees with some of the report’s findings, but at the same time says it is “fully committed to addressing any areas of noncompliance.”
Strictly speaking, the report finds fault with the way Virginia handles complaints about special education programs, rather than about the programs themselves. But the two are related: If the programs were uniformly well run, one would expect few complaints.
If there are problems, those problems will generate complaints. Of course, even when complaints are filed, some of them will be groundless.
But the federal report was initiated after officials had received an “unusually high number of customer service communications from parents, advocates, and other stakeholders,” the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs said. Those “communications” brought the federal office to Virginia in May 2019 to investigate the state’s compliance with part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. More than a year later, its report concludes that Virginia failed to adequately respond to complaints and monitor follow-up actions.
One area of concern, said the OSEP, was that Virginia had no mechanism for making complaints outside a formal filing procedure.
Now, the existing arrangement might seem adequate: If a complaint process exists, why bother with other steps?
But look at it another way: Why should parents not be able to resolve their problems with school programs in a less adversarial manner? Why force them to go to the extreme of filing formal complaints?
One case cited in the report exemplifies that concern. Complaints against a particular school district ranged from a failure to conduct timely evaluations all the way up to allegations of falsified documentation regarding students’ individualized education programs.
Parents tried to work with the school system to correct the problems they saw, the report indicated. When they finally gave up on that approach and filed a formal complaint, the state essentially said: Oops, too late. The statute of limitations for addressing claims has expired.
A letter from the state disputes the claim that Virginia offers no other options for addressing complaints.
In another case, a parent copied the state education department on emails complaining that the special education student was not receiving the services specified in the IEP (a written agreement for each special-ed student outlining how the school will provide needed education services). The state did not act on the information, but rather just sent the parent back to the school district for relief.
“Completely ignoring credible allegations of noncompliance is not a reasonable method of exercising the State’s general supervisory responsibilities,” the report says.
Ouch. Even through the bureaucratic language, you can hear Virginia’s knuckles being rapped.
The federal office also noted that Virginia conducts on-site evaluations of only 3% to 4.5% of the state’s 132 school districts each year. That’s not often enough to catch and correct problems before they significantly worsen, the report said.
In its turn, the Virginia Department of Education said the federal report was out of date. It did not take into account improvements to the state system submitted to the OSEP on June 19 of this year.
Since the federal report and a cover letter are dated June 23, that’s very likely the case.
Virginia now has 90 days to reply with a plan to correct the cited deficiencies. If those problems already have been corrected, then the state will have its opportunity to show that progress — or prove that the problems never existed in the first place.
But getting this right is a solemn responsibility. Special education students make up 13.5% of enrollment in Virginia’s K-12 system, and they are some of the most vulnerable children in the system.
The commonwealth must ensure that its school districts are meeting the requirements of the law, and that its own Department of Education is doing all that is expected of it in achieving that worthy goal.
