This time last week, we were commenting on what seemed to be a conspicuous set of coincidences: a number of news stories involving danger to animals, and even death.

One of those involved a fire at a Charlottesville kennel. Dozens of animals were rescued, but three escaped. One was found dead; the others were discovered and returned to their owners.

The final reunion happened this week, when kitty Izzy was trapped near the Pet Paradise facility where she had escaped.

The entire operation of rescuing, succoring and retrieving the animals involved a network of people — from kennel staff, to firefighters, to veterinary staff, to animal rescue groups, to neighbors and friends.

Again, thank you to all who performed some role in the rescue — including that of supporting distraught owners.

And we’re glad Izzy is home.

