This time last week, we were commenting on what seemed to be a conspicuous set of coincidences: a number of news stories involving danger to animals, and even death.
One of those involved a fire at a Charlottesville kennel. Dozens of animals were rescued, but three escaped. One was found dead; the others were discovered and returned to their owners.
The final reunion happened this week, when kitty Izzy was trapped near the Pet Paradise facility where she had escaped.
The entire operation of rescuing, succoring and retrieving the animals involved a network of people — from kennel staff, to firefighters, to veterinary staff, to animal rescue groups, to neighbors and friends.
Again, thank you to all who performed some role in the rescue — including that of supporting distraught owners.
And we’re glad Izzy is home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.