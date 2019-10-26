Well, we knew 3D printing technology was progressing at leaps and bounds. But we didn’t know it could build a boat.
That’s what happened at University of Maine recently, when the world’s largest printer extruded a 25-foot, 5,000-pound boat.
And a seaworthy boat, to boot. It’s created of one big, solid piece of plastic.
The printing process took 72 hours, and the cost was a reasonable $40,000.
The printer itself is 70 feet long and can expand to 100 feet with an extension.
The university and the Oak Ridge Laboratory in Tennessee are collaborating on the printer, with funding help from the Maine Technology Institute and the U.S. Army.
Maine’s goal in producing the boat was to show boat builders how the technology could aid their industry. Oak Ridge and the Army are interested in using cellulose-based materials to create molds: Items cast from the molds would be long-lasting, but the molds themselves could be recycled after use.
