Private businesses and individuals aren’t the only ones wrestling with eligibility requirements for accessing government aid.
Governments, too, are trying to meet standards for accessing and deploying money.
In total, Virginia was allocated $1.8 billion in an initial round of federal aid.
Gov. Ralph Northam has called for state agencies to submit requests for use of some of the funds. Meanwhile, he has said that $650 million of the total will be sent to local governments.
Another $650 million is eligible to be distributed to local governments, but such distributions are not guaranteed.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act guarantees federal aid only to local governments with populations of 500,000 or more. In Virginia, Fairfax County is the only one that qualifies. The county already has received $200 million in aid.
That leaves about $1.3 billion in aid allocated for localities, half of which the governor said he would send on to local governments. The first round of aid is expected to be based on population. Distribution of the other $650 million would be decided at some future date.
Localities are expected to have to certify that they understand and will abide by the federal eligibility rules. Among those rules: They cannot use the money to substitute for lost tax revenue.
For that matter, the same rule applies to the state’s acceptance of its share of the money.
In both cases, aid must be used to pay for expenses directly related to coronavirus response programs. Washington expects both Virginia and its localities to find other ways to deal with the indirect effects of the virus, such as tax revenue declines due to business closures.
For its part, Virginia plans to use its share of the aid to expand virus testing and contact tracing — clearly programs directly relatable to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Albemarle County is planning to take advantage of a different packet of money from the CARES Act to reduce its support for local transit.
The CARES Act sets aside money to go directly to transportation, from airports to bus services. Charlottesville Area Transit is set to receive $5.3 million, while the regional JAUNT service will receive about $5.5 million.
Albemarle will cut its CAT contribution for fiscal year 2021 from about $1.1 million to $516,560. The bus service is based in Charlottesville, but Albemarle pays a share of its support, especially to ensure routes are extended into the county.
Supervisor Diantha McKeel has long been a critic of the county’s arrangement with the city. She argued that the two haven’t yet agreed on issues arising in 2020, and she was reluctant to extend full support into 2021.
At least Albemarle will use some of those savings on transit: $245,000 would be placed in a reserve fund for transit, and $53,500 in reserve for a county match for a transit planning and feasibility study.
A decision on JAUNT funding was delayed.
Both state and localities are struggling with myriad effects from the coronavirus — including delays in finalizing their budgets. Albemarle’s transit decision arose this week at a work session on the county’s next budget, which normally is adopted by this time of year. Virginia’s General Assembly will have to reconvene later this summer to re-evaluate how the pandemic is affecting state revenues and spending.
Federal aid is helping meet these uncertainties — but creating new uncertainties at a different level, as governments work to understand eligibility requirements for that aid.
Local governments, meanwhile, would like some certainty — sooner rather than later — about whether they can count on the second half of federal aid allocated for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.