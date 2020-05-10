Albemarle County officials listened to residents’ passionate objections and changed their proposed budget to add more paid fire and rescue staff.
The result isn’t perfect, but it’s significantly better than an earlier plan that would have stripped some rural communities of much of their emergency coverage.
Initially, the county’s fire and rescue department planned to boost coverage for Crozet and Pantops, two busy growth areas, by shifting personnel from the more rural Stony Point and East Rivanna stations, respectively.
Stations at those locations utilize volunteers part of the time; but because volunteerism has declined (here and elsewhere), leaving gaps in coverage, Albemarle provides full-time paid staff to help fill the gaps.
Last year, Crozet’s fire chief argued eloquently for more staff to serve his territory, which includes one of the county’s prime growth areas. Residential and commercial growth has generated more calls for help.
Yet because modern life does not give people the time for intensive training and service, among other reasons, the growth has not produced a corresponding increase in volunteers. The gap between the number of calls for help and the number of fire and rescue personnel who could answer those calls was widening.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue, the county’s paid emergency services branch, did the responsible thing and sought to fill that gap, and to help the Pantops area as well.
But it did so by proposing to shift personnel from Stony Point and East Rivanna.
The result: no net increase in personnel to serve an increasing need; instead, a reshuffling of existing resources, creating winners and losers.
Now, from one point of view, this is logical. If resources can’t be increased, then it makes sense to deploy existing assets where they are most effective — in this case, where the most people live, and therefore the greater need exists.
But that is a cold, statistical response to issues, literally, of life and death. Residents of Stony Point and East Rivanna angrily protested that their lives and property were being put at risk. Even though coverage would be pulled from other stations outside their communities, residents argued that the lengthy response times would be potentially deadly.
Sometimes cold, hard logic must be applied, in cases of extremity (think triage in the age of COVID). But county officials never successfully made the argument that no other options were available.
Turns out, alternatives were available.
When pushed, ACFR found a different solution.
It’s now is planning to hire additional staff after all. And it will implement other strategies to better utilize its staff.
The budget for 2021 presented by ACFR Chief Dan Eggleston now includes a plan for 10 new positions to provide weekday, daytime fire staffing at the Crozet and Pantops stations.
Funding includes $168,872 for next year for added personnel, with hopes of a federal matching grant. Another $1.9 million is slated for a fire engine and two ambulances.
For rescue squads, the proposal also adds 12 positions to provide 24/7 Advanced Life Support EMS coverage at the Ivy and Pantops stations.
ACFR also would implement “cross-staffing,” in which personnel are trained to operate both ambulances and fire engines, thus making broader use of existing staff. That could enable Stony Point to get daytime ambulance service as of July, while East Rivanna probably would have to wait until September 2021.
ACFR also would employ “dynamic staffing,” in which personnel would be assigned to stations on a short-term basis as needs fluctuated.
These solutions show that with a little bit of work and ingenuity — plus the willingness to spend more money — answers can be found. The new budget proposal strikes a good balance between additional funding and creative use of existing staff.
This is not the best time to be asking for more public money, granted. But fire/rescue officials have made a good case for added coverage, while residents in many neighborhoods have said loud and clear that they don’t want cuts in services.
This exercise in democracy also shows how powerful public opinion can be. Residents wouldn’t accept the county’s first proposal, but demanded something better.
They got it.
