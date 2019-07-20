If you’re that rare species of person who’s simultaneously a knitter, a dancer and a heavy metal fan, Finland might be your destination of choice.
The Heavy Metal Knitting World Championship was held there last week, in which participants were asked to show off their knitting skills while dancing as wildly as possible to heavy metal music.
Contestants had such names as Woolfumes and 9” Needles, reports The Associated Press.
Seriously, though, if someone is crazily dancing while wielding 9-inch needles, you might want to keep your distance.