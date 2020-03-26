This is a heck of a time for Greene County to consider raising the real estate tax rate for next year.
The economy is on pause, and a recession likely is in the offing — expected to put severe financial pressures on taxpayers.
Of course, the situation places strain on Greene County as well.
Or should we say additional strain? At a recent Board of Supervisors work session, County Administrator Mark Taylor noted that Greene already has been dealing with difficulties in balancing its budgets. Stressors include unfunded mandates from state and federal governments.
Those governments’ “cutting back has required us to spend more of our money on the local services that we have to have,” said Supervisor Steve Bowman.
To counter some of those pressures, for the past two years the county has pulled money from its rainy day fund to balance the budget.
Instead, “ongoing expenditures should be funded only with ongoing revenues,” Mr. Taylor pointed out. “A capital project should be managed through a capital improvements plan… .”
Rainy day funds ought to be reserved for true emergencies, not to pay for normal and expected budget needs. True emergencies could include a devastating economic downturn.
Mr. Taylor proposes using revenue from the proposed tax increase to replenish the rainy day fund.
In addition to drawing from its emergency fund, last year Greene County raised the real estate tax rate by 5 cents — to 82 cents per $100 — for Fiscal Year 2020.
That’s a hefty hike — even in a year of economic health, as last year was in many localities.
Now the county is considering raising it again, to 84 cents.
If it chooses to do so, taxpayers would face a tax-rate jump in a year in which their incomes might be significantly reduced, immediately following a year in which there already was a large tax increase.
Not that this exactly makes county officials the bad guys.
In addition to unfunded mandates, Greene faces an increase in health insurance rates for its employees that by itself would add nearly another penny to the tax rate if passed along to taxpayers, Mr. Taylor said. Instead, the county proposes redirecting the expense toward employees by asking them to pay a higher share of insurance expenses; at the same time, the proposed budget gives them raises of 2.3%.
The budget doesn’t include nearly $600,000 in additional money requested by the school system. Nor does it accommodate a sheriff’s department request for four added deputies and two new dispatchers.
Like Charlottesville and Albemarle County, where budget constraints are affecting police and/or firefighters, the sheriff’s department is facing the pressure of serving a growing community with a non-growing staff.
“It’s just a lot of stress on the deputies that are here and the dispatchers, because we are answering more calls. We’re doing a lot more work. And it would be nice to give them some relief,” Sheriff Steve Smith said.
The Board of Supervisors agreed to advertise a real-estate tax rate of 84 cents — but that doesn’t mean the board is obligated to adopt it. It gives them a safety valve: They can still work on ways to deliver a balanced budget without a tax hike, but if the increase is necessary they have the ability to enact it.
We hope that won’t be necessary.
Greene County taxpayers already have absorbed a hefty rate increase. Adding a consecutive tax hike, and especially at a time of potential recession, is doubly fraught.
