Nobody seems to know quite what to do with Charlottesville’s form-based code proposal. Not the City Council. Not the Planning Commission.
If they can’t figure it out, what hope does the average resident have for discerning whether this is a good deal or a bad one for Charlottesville?
Last month, the Planning Commission forwarded the proposed code on to City Council without a recommendation either for or against adoption.
This month, the council punted on a decision, saying the proposal needs more work and sending it back to the commission.
Part of the problem with comprehending form-based code is the fact that it takes a completely new approach to zoning. Form-based code, broadly speaking, is less concerned about what a building does than with how it looks — including how it relates to its neighbors: parks, open spaces, other buildings.
It gives officials the chance to work from a vision for overall design, a chance to achieve — or protect — elements that create a pleasing appearance in a neighborhood.
Recall that the form-based code proposal was in part motivated because traditional zoning allowed West Main Street to attract distinctly unpleasing development. Ugly facades, buildings that overpower their surroundings — these and other problems left residents and city officials alike wondering: How could this happen?
It happened because traditional zoning doesn’t focus on such concerns. Form-based code does.
For residents trying to understand the code, grasping this brand new concept is only the beginning. Then there’s the matter of understanding its myriad details and trying to predict their possible consequences.
Form-based code can be written to almost any degree of specificity; it needn’t — and shouldn’t — stop with regulating buildings’ appearance alone.
For Charlottesville, one of the key considerations is affordable housing. Developers would be allowed to construct taller buildings under form-based code as a bonus for providing affordable housing.
They also would be allowed to build higher-density complexes. The code proposal eliminates maximum-density ceilings for its three zoning designations.
Theoretically, higher density alone could improve affordable housing: As more units are built, competition brings down prices if the market reaches a tipping point between supply and demand. But pure economic theory doesn’t always produce desired social results for communities such as Charlottesville: The drop in housing prices might come too slowly to benefit those who need it; or the drop might not come at all if developers concentrate on building high-priced housing to maximize their profits.
But even if affordable housing requirements are specified in the code, some critics say the changes won’t accomplish what Charlottesville wants. The new code is so complex, it will discourage development, they say.
Affordable housing won’t be built as part of new construction projects if new construction projects aren’t being built in the first place.
We’re also concerned about the effects of unrestricted density. More assurances need to be given that increased density won’t overwhelm existing infrastructure or cause other unforeseen problems.
By the way, if you live in Albemarle County, form-based code could be coming to a neighborhood near you.
Charlottesville proposed its code revision for a portion of the Strategic Investment Area, roughly 80 acres focused around the IX Art Park and properties mostly to the northeast and northwest.
Albemarle is eyeing the Rio29 Small Area Plan, which centers on the Rio Road-U.S. 29 intersection, as the likely site for its excursion into form-based code. Albemarle is crafting its version of the code now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.