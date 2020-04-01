David P. Bowerman’s name is not one that many Albemarle Countians might recognize today — but that was not always the case.
But regardless of whether he was publicly recognized or not, Mr. Bowerman served the county for more than three decades.
He died last week at age 76.
A local businessman, Mr. Bowerman first spent 10 years on the county planning commission, including a stint as chairman. He then decided to run for the Board of Supervisors, winning election and representing the Rio District from 1989 to 2005.
This was a formative time during the county’s evolution. Albemarle’s population was an estimated 66,538 in 1989. By 2005, it was 89,687, a significant jump. (Today, it’s around 107,788.)
It was a period in which Albemarle was having to address the impacts of growth and development. The county had been “discovered,” and had become increasingly attractive to retirees and others, including University of Virginia faculty and staff during a period of growth for that institution.
Even after he left the Board of Supervisors, he continued to serve the county. He was a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals at the time of his death.
Mr. Bowerman was a dedicated servant of, and contributor to, Albemarle County government as well as to the local business community.
The enthusiasm and energy he poured into this work impressed those who knew him. And among those who knew him during this formative time in Albemarle’s history, he is remembered and appreciated.
