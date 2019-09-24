ight off Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, a mixed-use redevelopment plan for a parcel fronting Market Street is moving full steam ahead.
That property now contains the Artful Lodger and other businesses.
The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review accepted a special-use permit that allows a taller building with increased density to be built at the site — up to 134 units in a building 101 feet tall, to be precise.
But board members also lamented the fact that the redevelopment would imperil existing access to the mall and would eliminate trees. They recommended designing the building to retain mall access, and planting trees on the mall side to compensate for those that would be lost.
To that, we would add our own recommendation. The basement area that contains The Livery is historic, authentic, and distinctive. Although clearing the site completely would be more economical, saving a portion of the old foundation as a unique home for one or more redeveloped units would be a welcome gesture.
In responding to the BAR’s suggestions for changes, a spokesman for the architects said the design is still “flexible.” If the designers haven’t already considered this piece of preservation, we recommend saving the old basement and hope the plan also is flexible enough to accommodate this option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.