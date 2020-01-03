Conserving open space.
Preserving a storied equestrian tradition.
Fulfilling the terms of a will, an ethical responsibility.
Those were the reasons, cited two years ago in this space, for saving Foxfield.
And those goals were achieved, to varying degrees, in an agreement forged last year to protect the property.
Foxfield is the name of the Albemarle County steeplechase course where races are held twice a year. (The property of nearly 180 acres also hosts other events, including the popular Women’s 4-Miler.)
The long-term future of the site, and the Foxfield Races themselves, came into question when concerns arose in the community that the property would be sold for development.
A group of residents filed suit against the Foxfield Racing Association to halt any such move, although the property had not been listed for sale.
At the heart of plaintiffs’ argument was that Foxfield had been established by Mariann S. de Tejada, who wrote in her will:
“I have but one wish for the remainder of my lifetime and after my death. That is to apply all my time, energies and financial resources to the perpetuation of the Foxfield Races in Albemarle County for the recreation, education and enjoyment of the people of Albemarle County and their friends and visitors and of Virginia who appreciate equestrian sports, competition and related activities.”
The property has been administered in accordance with those wishes ever since her death in 1983. Anything less would be a violation of the will, plaintiffs argued.
Under a new agreement, the property will be preserved from development — but continuation of the races is not guaranteed.
The entire tract has been placed under a county conservation easement. The easement had been proposed months ago and was publicly discussed back in July 2019. But details had to be worked out, since an easement for a property featuring such large public events and activities was unusual for the county’s conservation system.
The easement specifies that if the FRA ceases to hold sanctioned steeplechase races, or even just lets the races lapse for 24 months, then permission for racing and all other events would be annulled.
The land could be sold to a private owner, but the conservation restrictions would convey. It could not be subdivided or developed, although a single house and appropriate outbuildings could be constructed.
Proceeds from the sale would go to a yet-to-be-created Mariann de Tejeda Foundation.
Tom Dick, a member of the FRA, had confirmed a “very clear effort” to continue the races.
But just in case, the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority wanted conditions established that would convert the property to a more traditional conservation use should the races ever end.
That contingency plan, sound though it might be, nonetheless envisions the possible cessation of the races. Yet preserving the races was Ms. Tejeda’s goal; for her, preserving the land was just the means of ensuring that goal.
Certainly, nothing can be guaranteed in perpetuity. But a last will and testament ought to be about as close to that ideal as can reasonably be achieved.
Albemarle County has now ensured that the land will be protected.
Foxfield supporters will have to rely on the FRA to ensure that the races themselves are preserved, and the will continues to be honored.
