This time it wasn’t Mary and Joseph wandering, looking for a place to lodge.
It was Sully, Gus and Rufus. But they found a refuge with Mary, Joseph and the Baby.
Sully, Gus and Rufus are, respectively, a camel, a donkey and a cow. They were discovered last month wandering together in Goddard, Kansas.
Goddard police took to Facebook to try to find their owner. They were described as “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”
Turns out, the trio belonged to an employee at Goddard’s Tanganyika Wildlife Park, reports The Wichita Eagle.
Now the park is taking advantage of the friends’ celebrity status by featuring them in a holiday event. They will appear in a Christmas Nativity scene that is part of the park’s Happy Hoof-i-days.
Sully, Gus and Rufus already have been hoofing it. Maybe now they’ll be content to join the gathering at the manger.
