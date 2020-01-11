So far, our criminal suspects have been dumb — but not particularly dangerous. That changes with our next story.
Las Vegas firefighters report they have found an illegal gas station in a private backyard.
The installation included two gas tanks and even a hose that stretched out to the street to facilitate fill-ups.
Authorities cite the obvious: It’s risky to have unregulated gas tanks. What if there’s a fire? An explosion?
This isn’t just ha-ha dumb, it’s dangerously stupid. Don’t do it.
