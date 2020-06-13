If there’s an unmet need in this community, someone is almost certainly working to address it.
Remarkably generous and devoted folks live here, and they are quick to dedicate their resources to the tasks at hand.
Take, for instance, the anonymous donation that is making it possible for everyone locally who wants one to get a test for COVID-19.
Previously — and still in many communities — only people who were displaying symptoms of the coronavirus were able to be tested. That’s because sufficient resources were not available to allow the tests to be administered to everyone, but rather only to those who were suspected of having the virus.
Then in late May an anonymous donor came forward with enough money to allow the Thomas Jefferson Health District to hire five additional people to conduct COVID testing.
Since then, TJHD has been running clinics in its member jurisdictions: Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties and Charlottesville.
The health district also has been able to keep up with other additions to its workload from COVID-19, such as case investigations and contact tracing.
Depending on whether cases rise when University of Virginia students return, the district might need to hire still more case investigators, said Director Denise Bonds.
In the meantime, COVID infections here have been kept to a minimum, she said, thanks to government instructions to wear masks and otherwise limit exposures, and to residents’ willingness to follow those guidelines. As you might expect, concentrated outbreaks have been centered on group situations, such as long-term-care facilities and an area prison. A number of health-care workers also have fallen ill.
Our thanks again to all those working to combat the COVID pandemic. And thanks to the generous donor whose efforts will help protect local residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.