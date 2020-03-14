While most people exert themselves to stay out of jail, 100-year-old Ruth Bryant sought to get into jail.

That was one of her bucket-list items, and the Person County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office helped her fulfill it.

Deputies showed up at her assisted living facility and served a warrant charging her with — get this — indecent exposure.

They then handcuffed her to her walker and placed her in a patrol car.

She got the full treatment: sirens blaring and lights flashing on the way to jail; submitting to a mugshot, being placed in a cell and receiving an orange Person County Jail shirt once there.

According to WRAL, when deputies warned her not to put up a fight, she kicked at them.

“Don’t kick me; I’ve got a bad knee!” joked one deputy.

Ms. Bryant retorted, “I’ve got two bad knees!”

With that kind of belligerent behavior, it’s a wonder her stay was so short, right? But after a brief time in the cell, authorities released her to return to the assisted living facility, where she enjoyed a rousing birthday party.

No word on whether the deputies were invited.

