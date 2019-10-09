ood news arrived for the University of Virginia when philanthropist Jane Batten gave $10 million to the Curry School of Education and Human Development to focus on early childhood education.
Because the gift qualifies for matching money from UVa’s Bicentennial Professors Fund, it will generate another $6.3 million for the school.
Ms. Batten has worked with E3: Elevate Early Education, a nonprofit aimed at promoting awareness of and advocating for more public investment in early education.
In this case, she is providing the investment herself: The money will support professorships and fellowships in early education “to provide the Curry School with resources that will enable it to generate new knowledge in the field,” she said.
Congratulations to the Curry School on its gift, and thanks to Jane Batten for presenting it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.