The locations of COVID-19 cases is exactly the sort of information that should be released, promptly, to the public — not just for nursing home deaths but for others as well.
Unfortunately, the sharing of this vital information has not been a priority, despite the fact that better knowledge about hot-spots and other cases could enable all of us to better protect ourselves.
The federal government announced this week that it would begin tracking infections at nursing homes, with the current plan of sharing that information with the public.
It’s long been obvious that nursing homes are a prime infection ground for the novel coronavirus. The first serious outbreak was at a Washington state nursing home (43 deaths), which now is facing federal fines for not handling the outbreak properly — including a finding that the home did not report its situation promptly to the state health department.
Another hot-spot has been a Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center outside Richmond (49 deaths).
Another apparently is the Envoy at the Village, an award-winning facility in Fluvanna County. Officials have not said exactly how many people there have tested positively for COVID-19, citing privacy concerns. But the Thomas Jefferson Health District has said that, overall, Fluvanna has 68 cases as of last report, many of them associated with the Envoy. On its website, the facility says it has 60 beds; cases linked to the Envoy also would include staff members.
In small communities or small groups of people, even providing numbers could impact patient privacy. For illustration purposes: If the Envoy has 60 beds and health officials announced that 55 residents had tested positive for the virus, the public might look at those overwhelming odds as license to suspect everyone of being at least a carrier. That might be unfair to the five hypothetical uninfected residents.
Also, by this time everyone already should know that nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly or ill are especially vulnerable to the virus. Based on that knowledge, members of the public already should have been modifying their behaviors in respect to such facilities, even without the governor’s orders to limit contact in public places.
But having these numbers should enable health officials to better address and contain the current pandemic. That’s especially clear following the allegations that Washington state’s Life Care Center delayed in reporting its cluster of illnesses, which might have allowed officials to spot the virus much earlier — and taken the right steps to save lives much sooner.
For that matter, even the federal government is not presently reporting virus cases to the public. The counts that we see reported are compiled from state health departments and other sources, and added up as best as possible.
What’s more, testing still isn’t up to speed.
As a result of these and other problems, we don’t really know how many people have died from COVID-19, how many cases there really are or where these cases might be clustered.
Were we to know these things, or know them sooner, we could better protect ourselves from obvious danger spots.
The head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services now says that nursing homes could start reporting to the federal government as early as this week on the number of cases, both residents and staff, who are infected or have died. They also will be required to report to patients and family members within 12 hours of a confirmed case.
Information reported to the federal government on deaths and infections will be shared. “It’s our intention to make that information public,” said Seema Verma, chief of the CMMS.
We hope that intention holds. Reporting of infections and deaths, so that officials can get a clearer picture of the scope and path of the pandemic, is a necessary step in finding ways to thwart the virus. And the public has a right to see those figures in order to know how deeply their own communities are affected.
