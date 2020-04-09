Not only must we manage life in the here and now, we surely look to the future in anticipation of life as we used to know it.
Gov. Ralph Northam has imposed a stay-at-home order that is in effect through June 10. He could eventually decide to rescind the order or extend it. Experts and officials can present as many “models” regarding the necessary duration of social distancing and staying at home as they like, but for the time being, our status quo is what it is.
When things are bad or uncertain, it’s human nature to look for that glimmer of hope, some morsel of news that suggests there may be light at the end of the tunnel. We have some of those, but, of course, they must be kept in perspective. For example:
» There are indications that the restrictions put in place in states and cities across the United States are working. Steeply rising curves of new infections are flattening in hotspots such as Seattle and New York. The numbers of new cases are doubling over longer periods of time. We’ll find out soon enough if precautionary measures in other heavily populated areas were taken in time.
» Vaccine research at hospitals and universities around the world is progressing, but determining whether a particular formula works or is even promising must be learned through testing. Predictions that a vaccine is a year to 18 months away have not changed. Also, vaccines are preventive; they don’t treat the possibly deadly disease if you already have it.
» Nearly all, if not all, of the coronavirus-dedicated hospitals in China, even those in Wuhan where the outbreak began, are shutting down as that nation realizes significant progress against COVID-19.
» Researchers are coming up with COVID-19 testing methods that provide results in minutes rather than days. Finding out as soon as possible whether someone who is symptomatic has the disease and needs to be hospitalized or quarantined is a huge step toward reducing spread within a community or a household.
These positive news bites may be sources of hope, but they certainly don’t assure us that we’ve got COVID-19 beat, or even if the progress we may be making is genuine. What we can take to the bank is that we must keep up what we are doing, even if the light at the end of the tunnel gets bigger and brighter. Letting our guard down and resuming normal activities too soon is a recipe for disaster. The last thing we want to do is start over if the disease is rekindled and spikes anew.
Individuals, companies and the government need to keep treating this as the uncharted territory it is. We have to keep our distance and behave as though each of us has the infection and could share it if we don’t abide by the social distancing protocols in place.
Accept the favorable news reports like good news from the front lines in an ongoing war. We can beat this thing sooner if we don’t think too soon that we’ve beaten it.
