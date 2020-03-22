State and local governments are facing an unprecedented challenge as they try to comply with federal and state instructions on limiting the spread of COVID-19 while also trying to comply with laws regarding public access, open meetings and open records.
For now, they’re improvising — trying to walk a line between two important mandates.
As freedom of information expert Megan Rhyne says elsewhere in today’s Commentary section, local governments should be granted some slack as they seek to navigate this new territory. Columnist Jeff Schapiro from sister newspaper the Richmond Times-Dispatch discusses the options open to the General Assembly.
Charlottesville City Council might have been among the first local governing bodies in the state to implement rules for restricting public access at its most recent meeting and substituting online access for personal attendance.
When the council convened on March 16, health rules called for no more than 30 people to be in the room. The city implemented that by covering audience chairs with trash bags and leaving seats open at distant intervals for the limited number of people who were permitted to attend. Arrangements were made for members of the public to listen and/or comment via electronic media. Councilors also practiced social distancing at the dais.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors did something similar when it met two days later.
Both federal law and the Code of Virginia require that meetings be open to the public, and that members of the public have access to government records. Exemptions are permitted only when they are specified by law; otherwise, meetings and records are presumed to open and accessible.
State law makes provisions for emergencies, when city councils or boards of supervisors might have to gather quickly and effectively without time to satisfy every nuance of the law. But those emergencies were envisioned as a hurricane or snowstorm that disrupts services for a few days and requires local officials to act in direct response to that emergency. The law does not address situations in which a crisis might drag on for months, Ms. Rhyne points out.
Two state lawmakers have asked Attorney General Mark Herring to give his opinion on what is and is not permissible under today’s emergency status. As of this writing, that advice had not yet arrived.
Governments’ challenge is to promote health and safety without compromising freedom of information or public access. In a sense, the problem is two-fold:
» What is permissible under state law?
» What is achievable given existing technologies? That is, once government officials know what they’re allowed to do, how can they protect public health and public access under those terms?
Ms. Rhyne, who is executive director of the Virginia Coalition on Open Government, says that local governments should be granted some leeway while they’re figuring out this unprecedented challenge.
In our experience and observation, that’s exactly what open-government advocates and media outlets such as The Daily Progress have been doing.
It is critical to democracy that members of the public have access to the information they need in order to make good decisions about government, and access to their elected leaders in order to convey their opinions on such decisions. In a crisis, an environment in which misinformation can dangerously spread, this access might be even more important than usual.
But it’s also vitally important that the health of officials and members of the public alike be protected. This crisis can be contained only if people voluntarily restrict their access.
Even as we members of the public are trying to figure our way through the emergency, so are officials. We can grant them some time to get their response right.
