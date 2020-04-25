Former University of Virginia students are adding to the many efforts helping people deal with the impact of COVID-19.
Nicholas Ehat and Fayez Jabboure, members of the Class of 2019, created Social Distance Delivery, which delivers groceries for the elderly and other vulnerable people who need to at stay home.
The program operates in the Charlottesville area as well as handful of other locations. People needing help can apply online at www.socialdistancedelivery.org/. A staff member wearing gloves and mask will safely pick up and deliver the groceries.
The delivery is free, but participants are expected to pay for the groceries.
Organizers originally said participants can pay either by leaving cash or check in the mailbox or by paying via Venmo to @socialdistancedelivery.
But do not leave cash or checks in the mailbox.
Apart from the possibility of theft, there is this problem: It’s illegal to use mailboxes for anything other than stamped mail. And, yes, the Postal Service has been known to issue fines.
We let the SDD folks know about this, and they told us they’re changing their protocol. So please rely on the instructions on their updated website, rather than those original plans.
That said, alums Ehat and Jabboure are to be commended for their efforts to help vulnerable people get food. What’s more, they say that any donations to their organization are being sent to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.
Good job, guys.
