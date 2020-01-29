More money for prison health care features in Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget.
The budget outlay, if approved by the legislature, would attempt to address several health-care issues at Virginia’s prisons. It would affect Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women — and even the University of Virginia.
Of particular interest locally is how the budget would impact FCCW, which has been found by a court to have failed to meet basic standards of care.
The budget also contains a pilot program in which UVa and Virginia Commonwealth University, two schools with medical departments, would oversee portions of prison health care.
Accusations of substandard care at FCCW have been at the center of several legal actions against the Virginia Department of Corrections.
A suit filed several years ago finally resulted in a 2016 agreement in which the DOC was ordered to meet a number of conditions in its provision of health care for Fluvanna inmates. Those conditions included the appointment of a “compliance monitor,” an outside expert who could independently oversee the prison’s health-care system.
But a year later, advocates for inmates alleged that the prison still was not meeting those standards. Among other things, they said the DOC was failing to hold its subcontractor, a private health company, accountable for obeying the agreement.
Sure enough, the court found that the prison and corrections department had failed to meet eight out of 22 court-ordered standards.
Last year, department rearranged its system of housing to move all female prisoners to three facilities in relatively close proximity — Fluvanna, Goochland and Chesterfield counties — with an eye toward consolidating care in ways that both would improve health outcomes and potentially reduce costs.
The DOC has never admitted wrongdoing, and maintains that stance today even as it seems to embrace at least some of the changes arising from the Fluvanna cases.
“We need to do what we’ve done at Fluvanna throughout the whole system,” Steve Herrick, DOC medical director, said at a recent legislative briefing.
“And we’d like somebody that’s, basically, not ordered by the court and comes to us as a consultant to tell us what we need to do in the rest of the system” — a possible reference to the compliance monitor.
The Northam budget includes $500,000 to review the department’s entire health care system, which should provide what Mr. Herrick is seeking.
It also proposes $12 million for the pilot program under which UVa’s and VCU’s hospital systems take over some elements of inmates’ medical care. If the program is successful, it could be expanded.
The budget also includes $5.6 million to care for a growing population of older and sicker inmates. The DOC currently has 8,523 inmates older than 50, but that is expected to more than double over the next 20 years.
We’re glad to see fiscal support to address some of the deficiencies that have exposed in Virginia’s care of its inmates, especially women.
We’ll be especially interested to see how the collaboration with UVa and VCU works out. If successful, it could substantially upgrade the quality of care inmates are receiving now.
But all that depends on General Assembly budget approval. Lawmakers should place a high priority on this kind of expenditure, which could help solve serious problems in delivery of health care to inmates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.