Maybe UVa should get some advice from VCU.
Then perhaps it could discover how the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center managed to drop all lawsuits against patients who can’t pay their bills — something the University of Virginia apparently has not been willing or able to do.
In an eye-opening report from Kaiser Health News last month, both schools’ hospitals were cited for the number of lawsuits they’d instituted to collect medical debt and the aggressiveness of many of those suits.
UVa had sued patients 36,000 times for more than $106 million from 2013 to June 2018, driving some into bankruptcy or other dire straits.
UVa quickly announced modified policies to take effect Jan. 1, including making more patients eligible for free or low-cost care. It also “non-suited” several current collection cases it had instituted against patients — meaning it suspended legal action but could reinstate that action.
UVa pledged to “positively, drastically” reduce patient lawsuits. It said it is working hard to revise its policies to be more forgiving, and its initial reforms won’t be the last.
But the Richmond school recently went UVa one better — announcing that it was stopping all such lawsuits against its patients, both those cases currently in court and those that otherwise might have been filed in the future. VCU’s in-house physician group had filed more than 56,000 lawsuits over several years against patients for $81 million, according to Kaiser Health News.
Why can’t UVa do the same?
After the VCU announcement, UVa said it was “looking at all options” for reducing patient debt.
But it also has argued that state law requires state agencies to be tenacious about collecting debt.
That makes a certain amount of sense. If a service is rendered — in this case, health care — then payment is due.
And taxpayers have every right to expect state agencies to do their best to collect debt, so that tax money is used efficiently.
Part of the remedy must be for the General Assembly to revise the law, adding clarity to the circumstances under which state medical centers can pursue patients for debt and when they should bow to the larger goal of serving Virginians’ medical needs in a compassionate and forgiving manner.
As tax-supported medical schools, that is part of their mandate, too. Indeed, as hospitals, they are expected to put a high value on patient welfare. It can’t all be about money.
“The majority of hospitals have never filed a lawsuit against a patient to collect debt,” pointed out Marty Makary, a professor of surgery at Johns Hopkins University and author of “The Price We Pay,” a book on problems in the health-care industry.
“Part of the public trust is that doctors treat anyone regardless of race, religion or ability to pay,” he said.
Exactly.
UVa, meanwhile, has always been more assertive than many institutions, both statewide and nationally, in its charging and debt collection policies. Kaiser found, for instance, that the UVa Medical Center’s rules for forgiving debts and tactics for collecting debts were more aggressive than those of any other hospital in Virginia, with the exception of VCU.
And if VCU can find a way to forgive debt and drop all suits against patients, it is reasonable to assume that UVa could do so as well. After all, they’re both state-supported schools under the same state law.
Now, we’re not so naïve as to assume that the two medical schools are identical in every way and that practices at one center can transfer easily to another.
But VCU’s action does seem to knock the props out from under UVa’s claim that it’s just following state law in collecting debt.
Maybe UVa should visit its neighbor institution down in Richmond and ask how they did it.
