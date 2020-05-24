Many local stormwater and surface water requirements are adopted with an eye toward reducing pollution — not only in rivers such as the James and the Rivanna, but all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.
So local readers should be interested in a Virginia plan to join suit against Pennsylvania and New York for not doing their share in protecting the bay.
Virginia joins Maryland and Washington, D.C., in the intent to sue. The attorneys general of the three jurisdictions filed notice of their plans last week.
All five jurisdictions — Virginia, Maryland, D.C., Pennsylvania and New York — are part of an interstate agreement intended to restore the Chesapeake to something resembling its former richness.
The bay is an amazing natural resource. It hosts commercial and sport fishermen, and its oysters are renowned. People flock to its waters and shores for a variety of recreational adventures, from boating to birdwatching.
All of these activities add economic value. A 2018 Congressional Research Service report cited the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency as saying that just the commercial seafood industry in Maryland and Virginia alone accounted for “a total value of nearly $300 million, in 2016.” An earlier, broader study — encompassing roles of the bay and its watershed in “food production, climate stability, air
pollution treatment, water supply, water regulation, waste treatment, aesthetics, and recreation” — estimated a value of
$107 billion per year.
The Chesapeake’s watershed is a huge area, encompassing 64,000 square miles in six states, plus D.C. To successfully protect it requires the cooperation of governments within that region. Which is why Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, D.C. and the EPA signed an agreement in 1983 to work toward protection and restoration goals. In 2000, Delaware, New York and West Virginia joined in.
But now the attorneys general of Virginia, Maryland and the District say that the EPA is not holding Pennsylvania and New York accountable for their commitments according to the compact — specifically regarding nitrogen pollution being poured into the bay. They say Virginia, Maryland and D.C. are on track to meet their obligations, but the other two states are woefully behind.
The intended suit is aimed at the EPA because it’s that agency’s job to enforce the multi-state compact. The attorneys general aren’t the first to find fault with EPA enforcement.
“The hopes that were rekindled when the EPA set the states on a mandatory pollution diet with potential grave consequences for failure to comply have been shattered,” said Gerald W. Winegrad, a witness to the original agreement, in a Daily Progress commentary earlier this year. “Dana Aunkst, the director of the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program, has now stated that the TMDL with its 2025 pollution caps is ‘an aspiration’ and not an enforceable deadline.”
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said his agency believes the claim "has no merit" and points to $6 million in federal funding recently announced to be awarded to the compact states.
New York says it’s fulfilling its commitments, and Pennsylvania contends that a suit will just “divert federal resources” from the primary goal of bay restoration.
Complicating matters is the fact that Virginia, Maryland and D.C. benefit most directly from a healthy bay (or suffer most from its degradation), while upriver states such as New York and Pennsylvania do not receive the same level of benefits but must contribute to pollution solutions if the bay is to thrive.
In a roughly similar way, those of us in Central Virginia who live upriver must contribute to pollution abatement measures if the Chesapeake is to continue to sustain itself. We do, however, live near enough to easily take advantage of harvests from the bay’s fisheries and oyster beds and to enjoy weekends on its beaches, and so we directly experience the bay’s benefits.
It’s far too soon to say whether the intended suit will prove that the EPA and other states failed to abide by the agreement. But it is quite obvious that multi-jurisdictional commitment and performance are necessary to keep the Chesapeake Bay — a natural treasure — in good working condition.
