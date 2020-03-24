Which comes first, the comprehensive plan or the zoning code?
While that sounds like a boring riddle that only a policy wonk could love, it’s actually a question with real repercussions for Charlottesville.
Charlottesville is required to have both a comp plan and a zoning code to shape city decisions. The comprehensive plan is a set of general policy guidelines; the zoning code is a collection of laws specifically to implement policies on buildings and land uses. Normally, the comp plan would come first; it then would guide city decisions on zoning and other laws.
Charlottesville started to revise its comp plan under normal timelines in 2016. But then the violent protests of 2017 erupted, which in turn helped propel equity issues to the forefront of the city’s agenda.
Activists started pushing city leaders to ramp up efforts for affordable housing; housing (of all types) in turn is governed by zoning ordinances. Officials realized the two issues were intertwined, and yielded to public demand to accelerate affordable housing plans. They attempted to solve the chicken-or-egg riddle — that is, the plan-vs.-code timing problem — by tackling both at once.
But that didn’t work. City staff became so overwhelmed in being asked to take on two major projects simultaneously and interconnectively that the effort went off the rails.
Charlottesville ended up hiring a consulting firm to shepherd the comp plan revisions.
Sometimes, contracting with consultants can be problematic — and certainly expensive. Typically, we recommend that policy studies be undertaken in house, by city (or county) staff who already are experts in the local issues involved.
But the dual demands of zoning and comprehensive plan updates understandably were too much for staff to execute. In this case, hiring a consultant makes sense from an efficiency standpoint.
It’s critical for Charlottesville to complete these two initiatives successfully.
Consultants will have some challenges in their task — at a city Planning Commission meeting last month, for instance, commissioners talked about the difficulty of getting meaningful public input during the earlier attempt at revision.
But at least the effort is moving forward again, and that’s reason for optimism.
