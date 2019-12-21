What does Santa do after the Christmas season?
He doesn’t just return to the North Pole to prepare next year’s toys for good girls and boys.
He’s busy all year long, helping area children receive the support they need — not with toys, but with practical aid such as clothing and medicines.
He does this through the Santa Fund.
Now celebrating its 125th year, the Santa Fund is collecting funds to help finance its mission for the coming year. Although people may donate at any time, the holiday season and end-of-year tax period combine to motivate many people to honor the Santa Fund with their gifts.
“It makes a big impact on families that have unmet needs for their children during the school year,” said Ravi Respeto, president of The United Way of Greater Charlottesville. “People don’t realize how much urgent need we have in our community. Until you face an uphill battle just to put new shoes on your children, you don’t know how valuable [The Santa Fund] is.”
Focusing on schoolchildren in city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties, the fund operates with several partners to serve children through local schools, churches and other organizations.
Teachers, principals, pastors and others are in prime position, virtually year-round, to observe the children in their ambits and recognize which youngsters may be lacking important necessities. They work through the Santa Fund to obtain vouchers that parents can redeem to purchase those necessities.
A common request is for eyeglasses. Other needs include school supplies, winter coats and prescription medicines.
The requests for aid are handled simply and confidentially, so that neither parents nor children need feel stigmatized. Paperwork is minimal. Vouchers are set up to be redeemed only for the items needed.
The system works because of its careful design — and because of the cooperation of numerous partners.
The Santa Fund was founded by James H. Lindsey, founding publisher of The Daily Progress, and is now one of the oldest continuously functioning newspaper charities in the nation.
Over the years, The Progress has joined with radio station WINA-AM and The United Way of Greater Charlottesville to promote and administer the fund.
Other partners include the many area businesses that agree to accept Santa Fund vouchers. They include Marshalls stores in Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Glen Allen; Roses in Albemarle County, Waynesboro and Ashland; TJ Maxx in Albemarle, Culpeper, Richmond, Harrisonburg and Staunton.
Kid to Kid in Charlottesville; Shoe Show in Orange, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg and Madison Heights; Second Times the Charm in Orange; and Terry’s Place in Orange.
The Progress is grateful to these partners and businesses for all that they do for children, as Santa’s helpers.
We’re also thankful to our many donors. No matter whether a gift amounts to $10 or $10,000, each contribution is important and meaningful; each is part of the web of community compassion that binds us one to another.
As of now, the fund hasn’t hit the halfway point toward its goal of $175,000. Meeting that goal will require another $103,219.31 in donations.
If you’d like to donate to (and we hope you do), you can mail a gift to The Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902, or make an online contribution at thesantafund.org.
