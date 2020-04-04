Local residents and businesses from across the spectrum continue to respond magnificently to the unprecedented challenge of our time.
The Daily Progress has started a special feature — Helping Hands — to focus on their stories. But, in fact, so many of the stories on our daily news pages, whether cited in that feature or not, involve people doing extraordinary things to help others.
Any summary here cannot adequately address them all. Still, at the risk of leaving out some equally deserving efforts, we wanted to mention a few of the past week’s memorable developments.
» Homegrown OESH, which designs and manufactures shoes, repurposed its 3-D printing capabilities from soles to masks.
The company has some of its manufacturing done in China, and owner Dr. Casey Kerrigan said she tried at first to use her contacts there to obtain more N95 respirator masks for use in the U.S. But around mid-March, she gave up on that approach and decided to use her design skills, medical knowledge and printer equipment to create masks at her Charlottesville workshop.
She’s made her design available to others with 3-D printers who want to do the same thing.
» The Catering Outfit — a Charlottesville business whose owner, Walter Slawski, is a University of Virginia graduate — partnered with food services giant Sysco Foods to provide groceries to laid-off restaurant workers.
Also part of the effort are York Property of Charlottesville and Pale Fire Brewing and Digital Minerva, both out of Harrisonburg.
Jason Haddock, a district sales manager at Sysco Virginia, estimated that 400 people had been helped in just the first couple of days of operation.
The food bank effort will continue as long as groceries are available to be shared. Courtney Hildebrand of The Catering Outfit says the effort has received help from some members of the community, including individual donors and Kappa Kappa Gamma, a UVa sorority.
» As do many other areas, Charlottesville has a crafters’ group that is sewing simple masks being made available to people who want them. The local group also is sewing surgical caps and gowns.
Cville Craft Aid Group is collaborating with LilyPads Housing, an organization that arranges hosts and provides free housing for the families and friends of pediatric patients at UVa and other local hospitals.
» Then there’s Equip Charlottesville, a new effort from Support Cville to collect masks, gloves, cleaning supplies and other items that local residents may not need and transfer them to health-care workers, who greatly need them. Champion Brewing is collecting the donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Support Cville is one of the many local alliances that emerged to help combat the coronavirus crisis from the grassroots up. A collaboration among local leaders and the WillowTree company, it maintains a website as a kind of central database and interface, where donors can link to organizations in need of contributions and people in need of help can find organizations providing various kinds of assistance.
Support Cville’s motto is “We will get through this together.”
Yes, we will.
