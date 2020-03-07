It’s not the first time we’ve recognized Chris Long — former University of Virginia standout, former NFL player and Super Bowl winner, hometown hero and all-around good guy — for his extensive philanthropic work.
He launched a program called Waterboys, which provides clean water for people worldwide. The effort initially focused on Africa, but Mr. Long recently turned his attention to needs in the U.S. as well.
Among his other charities, he started Hometown H2o, which last month completed its first well in Virginia.
Mr. Long and others visited that site in Suffolk on Feb. 5. The family had applied for help through the non-profit Water Well Trust; Xylem, a water-technology company, did the installation.
Mr. Long also worked with UVa basketball star Malcolm Brogdon, now with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, to create Hoops2o. It now has backing from several former UVa players and from Coach Tony Bennett.
Mr. Long also cites the support of UVa fans from both basketball and football for the success of his programs.
“UVa provided that connection to my peers who are professional athletes who have a shared experience in the UVa athletic system that encourages philanthropy and engagement in one’s community,” he said. “I’m grateful not only to all the UVa athletes involved but how much the UVa fanbase has supported our efforts in spreading the word about Waterboys and giving generously.”
Waterboys started with the idea of drilling 32 deep wells for needy people, one for every team in the NFL. It met that goal in 2015 and has now surpassed it, with 83 wells drilled.
The new goal became providing clean water for a million people. The current total is 360,000 and climbing.
Who knows how far Hometown H2o will go?
Thanks to Chris Long, to his UVa colleagues in both football and basketball, and to the UVa fans for meeting this critical need for clean water worldwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.