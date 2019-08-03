A police officer trying to do a good deed bit off a little more than he could chew.
But at least he wasn’t bitten in return.
In Stratham, New Hampshire, the officer saw a kitten run under a parked car and set out to rescue it from harm.
He soon realized that the “kitten” was a young bobcat.
The bobcat escaped from under the car, ran up a tree and eventually climbed onto the roof of a fast-food restaurant.
Officer Matt Callahan called state Fish and Game officers. But he stayed on the scene to pursue his good deed — which morphed into standing at the drive-through lane and warning drivers in case the cat jumped onto a car.
Not to worry, though. The young bobcat simply curled up on the roof and took a nap. Game officials were able to trap it and release it into a wildlife area.