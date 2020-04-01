ere’s an idea submitted by a reader, who is also a retired transportation planner.
If you want another way to measure just how well we’re obeying travel restrictions, take a look at traffic online via Google Maps.
Traffic serves as something of a proxy for human contact. After all, drivers are likely going somewhere to see someone.
We test drove his idea, so to speak, on a recent Friday after 5 p.m., when roads normally would have been choked with people heading home from work. There was relatively light traffic around Richmond, Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, but very little elsewhere. Under other circumstances, the map would have been clotted dark red to show congested, slow-moving traffic.
On a recent weekday at lunchtime, Charlottesville showed more traffic than did Richmond. Whatever that might mean.
