For House of Delegates in the 59th District, let’s give Albemarle County resident Tim Hickey a chance.
Mr. Hickey is another of the local teachers running for office. A former lawyer, he left that career to find a more fulfilling one in education. He taught at Monticello High School and currently is instructional coordinator for Greene County Public Schools.
We like the idea of having more teachers in the General Assembly, where state educational funding and policy are approved.
Mr. Hickey thinks that policy puts too much emphasis on some things — such as “bubble testing,” also known as standardized tests — to the detriment of critical thinking and arts education. Some rural counties, he laments, are even having to cut driver’s education in order to tighten their belts when the state fails to adequately share funding.
He thinks the state places not enough emphasis on other areas — vocational education, for example, which for many students is just as important as college and should be treated with equal dignity.
Although supporting changes such as higher pay for teachers, he is not unrealistic about funding. Having worked on the inside of the education system, he says there are efficiencies to be gained and money to be saved that could be shifted to more important priorities.
Overall, Mr. Hickey takes a Jeffersonian view of education as a foundation for democracy, community and equality.
“Schools are America at its best. We all work together, we have each other’s backs… . That’s what we need in the legislature,” he told The Daily Progress.
He also supports investment in broadband access and recognizes that extending internet to rural areas must involve both the public and private sectors.
“Broadband is an investment,” he said. “It’s not even really an expenditure. It saves businesses. It supports education. We have kids who have to drive to McDonald’s to get access. That’s not acceptable.”
Complementing his emphases on access, communication and community, Mr. Hickey pledges to hold 20 townhall meetings across the district if he is elected. That, too, is a highly attractive part of his platform.
Mr. Hickey’s platform also cites his support for entrepreneurship and small businesses. He says he would support small businesses by working to reduce overly burdensome areas of state regulation, such as the ABC’s grip on alcohol sales, and by seeking to remove Business, Professional and Occupational License taxes from new small businesses for three to five years while they’re finding their feet.
The Daily Progress might not agree with every item on Mr. Hickey’s platform; if he wins the election, we’ll engage with him on the merits of his proposals as they make it to the General Assembly.
But we like many of his ideas, and appreciate and approve of his approach to government, which is both pragmatic and progressive, and of his attitude toward service.
This newspaper commends Tim Hickey to the voters of the 59th House of Delegates District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.