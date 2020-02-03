Ever get that hair-raising feeling you’re being spied on by Facebook? Well, you are.
According to The Washington Post, what the social media giant is doing is a lot creepier than you can imagine. Technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler says the networking website has given its 2 billion members access to a new Off-Facebook Activity tracker. Fowler says Facebook, Instagram and Messenger no longer use just microphones to target you “with those eerily specific ads and posts — they’re all up in your business in countless other ways.” Even if Facebook’s app is closed on your phone, it is still being notified whenever you buy coffee, read news articles or visit a political website. It knows who is ringing your video doorbell and what you are buying online. And it uses all that info to bombard you with ads tailored specifically to your likes and wants.
Next time you go into a coffee shop, leave your cellphone in the car and read a newspaper instead.
