Nelson County and Firefly are establishing free wireless hot spots to help residents negotiate some of the stay-at-home requirements resulting from COVID-19.
Although some businesses and services are being allowed to deal more directly with the public, during phase one of a Virginia re-opening plan, that’s not going to provide the same kind of flexibility that residents were used to before the pandemic.
Many services still must be accessed online — tough for people who don’t have a strong internet signal.
So hot spots are being set up at the Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton, Faber Fire Department in Faber, and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative in Colleen. Internet provider Firefly Fiber Broadband is a wholly owned subsidiary of CVEC.
Kudos to Firefly and Nelson County for this effort.
