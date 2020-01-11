Maybe it’s a version of Schadenfreude, but we get a secret delight from stories about dumb criminals. After reading such stories, we can smugly conclude, with a self-congratulatory pat on the back: At least we’re not that stupid.
Here’s a case in which an arrestee apparently was stupid in love, as the saying goes.
Police in Lancaster, Kentucky, recently answered a complaint from a citizen about a stolen laptop. When the officer arrived, he encountered an intoxicated man who announced that he just had to go to jail so he could emotionally support his girlfriend, who was serving time. Without him nearby, she’d be stressed out, he said.
In an effort to get arrested, the man shoved the officer. The officer refused to get drawn into a fight, which didn’t suit the complainant’s plans at all.
So what did he do?
He pulled out bundle of drug paraphernalia, the police department said.
Bingo! That netted him charges of possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.
No word on whether he’s been able to see his girlfriend, though.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.