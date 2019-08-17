We’ve heard of keeping your money under your mattress. But how about secreting your cash in a shoebox?
That nearly turned out to be a costly mistake for a Northern California man — and not because the money was easily found by a burglar.
No, the owner tossed away the moolah himself, thinking that the shoebox was … well, just a shoebox.
How much moolah? Quite a lot — $23,000, to be exact. (Some of us would be hard-pressed to find $2.30 lying around the house.)
The man had placed the shoebox in a recycling bin, reports The Associated Press. He later realized he’d discarded the wrong box — but by then the recyclables had been dumped into a large truck.
He alerted the recycling company, just in case someone might be able to find the money. But not only had the recyclables been picked up by the truck, they’d already been delivered to the company’s site and were being sorted.
Against the odds, a worker spotted the box on the sorting line. Also against the odds, most of the money had stayed inside the box, despite all the dumping and sorting. Only about $320 was lost.
Twenty-three thousand dollars lying around in a shoebox? The owner must be very rich, very careless or very suspicious of banks.