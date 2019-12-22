When it comes to taxes and transportation, Gov. Ralph Northam exhibited both liberal and conservative impulses in revealing his proposed budget for the next biennium.
A couple of proposed tax increases were labeled as “predictable” by Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, the current House majority leader, soon to become minority leader. Tax increases are par for the course for Democratic politicians, members of the opposition typically believe, regardless of merit.
However, two tax hikes do have some merit — at least enough to warrant bringing them before the public and the legislature for debate.
One would double the tax on cigarettes, a significant hike — as well as increase taxes on other tobacco and related products, including electronic cigarettes.
The tax increase is regressive, in that smokers from lower-income groups will pay a larger share of their income to meet the new prices while more affluent smokers can absorb the hikes with greater ease.
However, use of tobacco and e-cigarettes has been clearly shown to be harmful to health. The products are unpopular with many taxpayers and have few defenders; therefore, they make good candidates for additional taxation.
Furthermore, Mr. Northam proposes to direct the additional tax money toward health-care initiatives, layering on a powerful incentive for passage of the proposal.
He wants to reduce health insurance premiums by 20%; high costs of premiums have been an agonizing problem under the Affordable Care Act.
Smoking-related illnesses suck nearly $500 million a year out of Virginia’s Medicaid program, he said; the new tax would raise $250 million.
The second tax increase might be more controversial, but it too is defensible.
Mr. Northam’s budget would boost the state’s motor fuel tax from 22 cents per gallon to 34 cents per gallon. The increase would be phased in over three years at 4 cents a year.
Twelve cents on the gallon is a big jump. But keep in mind that the tax has long been lagging behind inflation, so consumers have gotten a break relative to most other prices.
The converse is also true: As consumers have benefited at the gas pump, the state’s transportation fund — and therefore the state’s drivers — have suffered. Inflation pushes up the costs of road-building and maintenance, while the Virginia’s purchasing power stagnates.
The governor’s proposal would link the tax to inflationary trends for the future.
Part of the money gained by the state would go to the state to reduce debt service costs for transportation projects, providing about $61 million a year for that purpose.
But much of it would be returned to taxpayers in the form of eliminated or reduced fees. Mr. Northam proposes to cut the fee for vehicle registration in half. And — in a cut-regulations move worthy of conservatives — he also proposes eliminating outright the current vehicle inspection requirement, in which owners pay service garages to ensure their automobiles meet a series of safety standards.
To which we say: What?
Eliminating safety inspections strikes us a counterintuitive.
Mr. Northam says there are no studies proving that inspections actually improve safety.
A report from the federal Government Accountability Office in 2015 cited feedback from officials in 15 different states saying that inspections do improve safety; however, the report acknowledged that it was difficult to quantify these improvements.
Similarly, we found stories from other states where increased traffic injuries and fatalities were correlated with reduced inspections. A Texas study went even further, showing that reduced inspections were causative, not merely correlated.
Among that study’s findings (reported by KVUE television): Crashes involving defective vehicles cost more than $2 billion annually; crashes involving defective vehicles were twice as likely to result in fatalities.
The proposal to drop inspections requires more discussion in Virginia — if not a study of our own — to make sure it does not endanger the public. Before they allow their legislators to approve any such change, Virginians should be fully confident that it will not put them at increased risk of death, injury and costly property damage.
